United Conservative Leader Kenney not stopping for questions on former worker

EDMONTON — Alberta United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney wouldn’t stop to answer questions about a former call centre leader on his leadership campaign who was reportedly linked to an online store selling white supremacist memorabilia.

Kenney walked past reporters waiting to question him on his way into the legislature chamber.

He would only say Adam Strashok is no longer a member of the United Conservative party and reiterated that future party members will be screened to avoid those linked to hateful comments.

Kenney declined further comment and has not otherwise made himself available to answer questions during the first week of the fall legislature sitting.

Earlier this week, Kenney issued a statement saying he had ordered Strashok expelled from the party and that he didn’t know about Strashok’s background when Strashok worked on his campaign in 2017.

Strashok has not commented on the reports.

It’s the latest in a series of United Conservative supporters voicing or associating with those expressing hateful and intolerant views.

Last month, three nomination candidates in a west Edmonton constituency were photographed with the anti-immigrant Soldiers of Odin group, although two of the candidates later said they were unaware of the group’s notoriety when they posed for pictures.

The Canadian Press