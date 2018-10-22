Vancouver mayoral candidate admits defeat, congratulates winner Kennedy Stewart

VANCOUVER — The runner-up in the race for Vancouver mayor has admitted defeat, two days after he lost by almost 1,000 votes.

In a statement Monday, Ken Sim of the Non-Partisan Association congratulated Kennedy Stewart for his win on Saturday. .

Sim apologized for the time it took to acknowledge that Stewart won the election.

Sim says given the close nature of the result, he and his party believed they owed it to their supporters and to the city to ensure the results were correct.

He says he wasn’t trying to take away from Stewart or his team’s accomplishment.

