Video shows Toronto woman stab complete stranger in chest: prosecution

TORONTO — The prosecution at the first-degree murder trial of a Toronto woman accused of fatally stabbing another woman says the entire incident was caught on video.

Crown attorney Beverley Richards says Rohinie Bisesar used a knife bought from a Dollar Store to stab Rosemarie Junor in the chest at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Toronto’s financial district in December 2015.

Richards says 28-year-old Junor was a complete stranger to Bisesar.

Bisesar, 43, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and will be presenting a defence of not criminally responsible due to mental disorder.

Earlier this week, a jury declared Bisesar fit to stand trial.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Ian Swayze told the court Bisesar has schizophrenia, but is doing well after being treated for the past year.

The Canadian Press