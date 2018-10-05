 Skip to Content
Why some experts say scrapping part of NAFTA’s Ch. 11 is Canada’s biggest win with USMCA

Jessica Vomiero
October 05, 2018 04:00 am

“It was the No. 1 obstacle to actually calling ourselves an independent country in our entire legal framework, ever since we repatriated the Constitution. It’s as simple as that,” one expert said.