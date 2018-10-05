Why some experts say scrapping part of NAFTA’s Ch. 11 is Canada’s biggest win with USMCA

socastcmsRssStartJessica VomierosocastcmsRssEnd
“It was the No. 1 obstacle to actually calling ourselves an independent country in our entire legal framework, ever since we repatriated the Constitution. It’s as simple as that,” one expert said.
socastcmsRssStartJessica VomierosocastcmsRssEnd
“It was the No. 1 obstacle to actually calling ourselves an independent country in our entire legal framework, ever since we repatriated the Constitution. It’s as simple as that,” one expert said.
N
1018 mb
0 km/h
100%