Wildlife corridor in southwest Alberta named after former premier Jim Prentice

COLEMAN, Alta. — A swath of land in southwestern Alberta has been protected and named in honour of former Alberta premier Jim Prentice.

The Jim Prentice Wildlife Corridor, which is in the Crowsnest Pass, is roughly five kilometres wide from east to west.

It will connect Crown forest reserve land in the north to the Castle parks, as well as to Waterton Lakes National Park and Glacier National Park in the south.

Officials say the project has international significance, because it will allow wildlife to travel through the Rocky Mountains in Canada and the United States.

They say the natural link has been a priority for conservation organizations for decades.

The project was made possible by the Nature Conservancy of Canada, along with the government of Alberta and the Prentice family.

Prentice and three other men were killed in a plane crash in October 2016.

The Canadian Press