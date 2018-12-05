Winnipeg-based insurance company closed for day after overnight threat

WINNIPEG — Thousands of Winnipeg employees of insurance giant Great-West Life Assurance Co. have been told to stay home today because of a threat against the business.

Police say a building security team notified them of the threat just after midnight.

Const. Tammy Skrabek, a police spokeswoman, says officers carried out a search of company facilities and found nothing.

But she says new information overnight prompted a decision by the Winnipeg-headquartered company to close all of its five downtown area locations.

Another search will be done today involving the police canine unit, but Skrabek says police don’t believe there is any immediate threat.

There’s no word from Great-West Life on how the closure will affect its clients.

“Out of an abundance of caution for our employees and the community around us, we alerted the Winnipeg Police Service and have closed our buildings at 60, 80 and 100 Osborne Street, 444 St. Mary and 560 Broadway,” Great-West spokeswoman Liz Kulyk said in an email statement. (CJOB)

