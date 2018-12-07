Winnipeg company’s humorous bid to keep kids safe not so funny for parents

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg business is apologizing after a humorous attempt to discourage parents from dropping off their children on its property to attend a nearby elementary school backfired.

The sign posted outside Parenty Reitmeier Translation Services initially contained the words “This is not a drop-off zone” written inside the shape of a stop sign with a separate phrase below that read: “Children left here will be eaten.”

A parent and the Louis Riel School Division complained about the language, which prompted the company to cover the word children on Wednesday and the entire phrase soon after.

Business owner Jean-Pierre Parenty says the sign was put up after years of asking parents not to use his private lot as a drop-off zone because of numerous near accidents.

Parenty says he has since ordered a new sign to be a good neighbour.

He and officials from the school division are to meet today to find a solution to the unloading issue.

“It’s about trespassing on my property, and number 2 and most importantly it’s about the safety of the kids,” said Parenty. “We see that kids are being endangered by this practice.”

Christian Michalik, the school division’s acting superintendent, said he feels Parenty sent the wrong message.

“In an ideal world, this sign would not be up … we really want to engage with the owner on finding solutions,” he said. (CJOB, CTV Winnipeg)

