Woman wanted by police in Ottawa hotel homicide turns herself in

Beatrice Britneff
September 20, 2018 07:43 am

Ottawa police have confirmed that 32-year-old Crystal Bastien, wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the high-profile death of a man at a local hotel last weekend, has turned herself in.